Northeastern takes on UNC Wilmington, aims to end 9-game skid

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 0-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 6-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern heads into the matchup with UNC Wilmington as losers of nine in a row.

The Seahawks are 6-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies have gone 0-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern allows 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 74-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 18 points, and Chris Doherty led the Huskies with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Fornes averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Sims is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Nikola Djogo is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.