Northeastern takes on Drexel, aims to break 5-game slide

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will try to stop its five-game losing streak when the Huskies take on Drexel.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Northeastern ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 5.7.

The Dragons are 1-1 in conference games. Drexel is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Djogo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Shaquille Walters is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Mate Okros is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 7.2 points. Camren Wynter is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

