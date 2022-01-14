CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern takes on Drexel,…

Northeastern takes on Drexel, aims to break 5-game slide

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will try to stop its five-game losing streak when the Huskies take on Drexel.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Northeastern ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 5.7.

The Dragons are 1-1 in conference games. Drexel is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Djogo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Shaquille Walters is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Mate Okros is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 7.2 points. Camren Wynter is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up