CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Northeastern looks to extend…

Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Charleston

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

College of Charleston (8-5, 0-1) vs. Northeastern (6-7, 0-2)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over College of Charleston. In its last five wins against the Cougars, Northeastern has won by an average of 5 points. College of Charleston’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2019, an 88-79 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Doherty, Tyreek Scott-Grayson, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 43 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DEFEND DOHERTY: Across 13 appearances this year, Northeastern’s Doherty has shot 58.4 percent.

WINNING WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Cougars are 2-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 33 assists on 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat College of Charleston offense has averaged 76.9 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Northeastern has not been as uptempo as the Cougars and is averaging only 65.8 possessions per game (ranked 313th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up