Northeastern faces UNC Wilmington on 9-game slide

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 0-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 6-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 0-8 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 6-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern is looking to stop its nine-game losing streak with a victory against UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks have gone 6-1 at home. UNC Wilmington averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-8 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 74-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 18 points, and Doherty led the Huskies with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Nikola Djogo is averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.