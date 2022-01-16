Northeastern faces Delaware, seeks to end 6-game slide

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-5 CAA) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-5 CAA)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern comes into the matchup against Delaware after losing six games in a row.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Northeastern is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Delaware ranks fourth in the CAA scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Painter averaging 2.0.

The Huskies and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Ryan Allen is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

