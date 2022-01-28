CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
North Texas visits Louisiana Tech after McBride’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:02 AM

North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Mardrez McBride scored 21 points in North Texas’ 63-54 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks third in C-USA with 14.3 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 3.6.

The Mean Green have gone 7-1 against C-USA opponents. North Texas ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 56.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Tylor Perry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. McBride is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

