North Florida hosts Central Arkansas after Hall’s 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Florida Ospreys after Darious Hall scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-81 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Ospreys have gone 4-3 at home. North Florida has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 3-2 in conference play. Central Arkansas is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is averaging 13.2 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Hall is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.