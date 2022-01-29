CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
North Dakota visits South Dakota after Perrott-Hunt’s 24-point performance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-17, 0-8 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-8, 5-4 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -11; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 24 points in South Dakota’s 74-62 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes have gone 8-3 in home games. South Dakota has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-8 in conference games. North Dakota is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 75-68 on Jan. 11. Mason Archambault scored 19 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Archambault averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Perrott-Hunt is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Paul Bruns averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Matt Norman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

