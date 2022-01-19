North Dakota State plays UMKC, looks for 4th straight road win

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 3-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-8, 2-3 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Dakota State Bison (11-6, 3-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-8, 2-3 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bison face UMKC.

The Kangaroos are 5-3 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit shooting 33.6% from downtown, led by Timothy Barnes shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 3-2 against conference opponents. North Dakota State averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Kangaroos and Bison square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Gilyard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Rocky Kreuser is averaging 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Grant Nelson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

