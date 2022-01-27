North Dakota St. tops South Dakota 74-62 in OT

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Dakota State topped South Dakota 74-62…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel had 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Dakota State topped South Dakota 74-62 in overtime on Thursday night.

Kruz Perot-Hunt tied the game by hitting the first of two free throws to send the game into overtime, but the Bison held South Dakota scoreless for the first four minutes of the extra period, outscoring the Coyotes 14-2 to earn the win.

Griesel shot 12 for 13 from the foul line.

Tyree Eady had 17 points for North Dakota State (14-7, 6-3 Summit League). Grant Nelson added 10 points and three blocks. Rocky Kreuser had 10 rebounds.

Perrott-Hunt had 24 points for the Coyotes (12-8, 5-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Mason Archambault added 19 points and six rebounds. Boogie Anderson had 10 points.

