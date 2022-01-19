CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
North Dakota faces Oral Roberts following Norman’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-14, 0-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-6, 6-1 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Matt Norman scored 27 points in North Dakota’s 73-68 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles are 7-1 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in college basketball shooting 39.6% from deep, led by Matthew Henton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-5 in Summit play. North Dakota has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles and Fightin’ Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Lacis is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Max Abmas is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Paul Bruns averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Norman is shooting 42.4% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

