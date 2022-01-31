North Carolina takes on Louisville following Love’s 21-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits the Louisville Cardinals after Caleb Love scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 100-80 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Cardinals have gone 7-5 in home games. Louisville has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tar Heels are 7-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 14-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Williams is scoring 10.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging six points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Armando Bacot is shooting 57.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.



