North Carolina hosts Virginia Tech following Manek’s 22-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-8, 2-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after Brady Manek scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 98-76 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels are 9-0 on their home court. North Carolina is fourth in college basketball with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.9.

The Hokies are 2-5 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Tar Heels and Hokies match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Keve Aluma is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts is averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

