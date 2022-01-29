CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
North Carolina hosts NC State after Seabron’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

NC State Wolf Pack (10-11, 3-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -7.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels after Dereon Seabron scored 21 points in NC State’s 73-65 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels are 11-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.2.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-7 against ACC opponents. NC State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is scoring 16.3 points per game with 12.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Seabron is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

