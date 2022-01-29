CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » North Carolina Central hosts…

North Carolina Central hosts Howard following Wright’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Howard Bison (7-9, 1-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-9, 2-0 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Howard Bison after Justin Wright scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 75-63 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 4-0 in home games. North Carolina Central is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 1-2 in MEAC play. Howard has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Miller Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up