North Alabama takes on Kennesaw State, looks to halt 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Alabama Lions (8-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-10, 4-2 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama comes into the matchup with Kennesaw State as losers of four in a row.

The Owls are 7-3 on their home court. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Lions are 1-6 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Owls and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Damien Forrest is averaging 5.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

