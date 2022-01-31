CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Norman leads Western Michigan against Northern Illinois after 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-13, 2-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-16, 0-9 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 83-72 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Broncos are 2-7 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 2-6 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 19.6 points. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Anthony Crump is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

