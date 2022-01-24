CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Norman leads Western Michigan against Kent State after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (4-14, 0-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 4-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 82-75 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes are 5-4 in home games. Kent State averages 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-7 in conference matchups. Western Michigan allows 77.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.0 points per game.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Norman is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 7.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

