Norman leads Western Michigan against Kent State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Western Michigan Broncos (4-14, 0-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 4-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -12; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 82-75 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-4 at home. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Sincere Carry averaging 4.9.

The Broncos are 0-7 in conference matchups. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Kent State.

Norman is shooting 42.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Broncos. Josiah Freeman is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

