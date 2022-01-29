CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Norman leads Western Michigan against Ball State after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (4-15, 0-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-10, 4-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -9; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Ball State Cardinals after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 75-64 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in home games. Ball State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 0-8 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Norman is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 19.5 points. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.1 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

