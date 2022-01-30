Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central after Bryant’s 22-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (15-4, 6-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-10, 2-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (15-4, 6-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-10, 2-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 87-69 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC shooting 32.7% from downtown, led by Kevin Crawford II shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 6-0 against conference opponents. Norfolk State is 5-3 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Spartans square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging 7.1 points, four assists and two steals for the Eagles. Randy Miller Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Bryant is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.