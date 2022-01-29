Norfolk State Spartans take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs, look for 6th straight victory

Norfolk State Spartans (14-4, 5-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (14-4, 5-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Spartans take on South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 at home. South Carolina State leads college basketball with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Deaquan Williams averaging 2.8.

The Spartans have gone 5-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Antonio Madlock is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

