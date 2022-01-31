CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Duke plays…

No. 9 Duke plays Notre Dame after Griffin’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Duke Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after AJ Griffin scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-65 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-0 at home. Notre Dame is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 13-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils square off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Griffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up