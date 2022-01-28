CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
No. 9 Duke heads to Louisville for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Louisville and No. 9 Duke square off on Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-4 in home games. Louisville is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Duke leads the ACC scoring 82.0 points per game while shooting 49.0%.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Williams is averaging 10 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

