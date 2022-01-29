No. 9 Duke faces Louisville for conference showdown

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils take on Noah Locke and the Louisville Cardinals in ACC action Saturday.

The Cardinals are 7-4 on their home court. Louisville is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Duke is sixth in the ACC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.4.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrod West is averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Locke is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Banchero is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.