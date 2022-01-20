CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin 83-44, moves to 16-2

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 8:55 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history.

Sydney Hilliard had 11 points for Wisconsin (5-13, 1-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan put the game out of reach in the second quarter. After the Badgers scored the first basket of the period, the Wolverines went on a 25-3 run, finishing with a 12-0 spurt to take a 44-17 halftime lead.

The Wolverines shot 54.7% from the floor to 31.4% for the Badgers, and outrebounded Wisconsin 42-16.

It was Michigan’s 12th consecutive win over Wisconsin. The Badgers last beat Michigan on Dec. 28, 2015, a 63-53 victory in Madison.

Wisconsin was coming off a 49-45 win at Rutgers on Sunday, its first Big Ten road victory since Feb. 2, 2020.

Hillmon recorded her seventh double-double of the season for the Wolverines, who led by as many as 43 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan’s previous best start was a 15-3 mark in 2012-13.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Plays Penn State on Sunday.

Michigan: Faces Purdue on Monday

