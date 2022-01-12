No. 8 Duke visits Wake Forest after Williams’ 25-point game

Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 3-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 2-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 3-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils after Alondes Williams scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 77-74 overtime victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-0 in home games. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. Williams paces the Demon Deacons with 6.7 boards.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in conference play. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alondes Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 17.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

