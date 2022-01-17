No. 8 Duke plays Florida State following Banchero’s 21-point game

Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (10-5, 4-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke plays the Florida State Seminoles after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke’s 88-73 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Seminoles have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 2.3.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fifth in college basketball scoring 40.4 points per game in the paint led by Banchero averaging 8.5.

The Seminoles and Blue Devils square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Banchero is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

