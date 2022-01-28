CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 UCLA takes…

No. 7 UCLA takes home win streak into matchup with Stanford

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bruins take on Stanford.

The Bruins are 9-1 on their home court. UCLA is 13-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 4.4.

The Bruins and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Spencer Jones averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Brandon Angel is shooting 50.6% and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up