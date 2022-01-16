No. 7 Purdue visits No. 25 Illinois after Edey’s 22-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 12 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue visits the No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini after Zach Edey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 92-65 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 8-1 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 10.7 rebounds.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 18.6 assists. Sasha Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers with 3.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfonso Plummer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Cockburn is shooting 56.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Stefanovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

