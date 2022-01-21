CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 Kansas visits…

No. 7 Kansas visits Kansas State after Smith’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Mark Smith scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 66-65 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 1.8.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David McCormack averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Markquis Nowell is averaging 11.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Ochai Agbaji averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 48.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up