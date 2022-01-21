No. 7 Kansas visits Kansas State after Smith’s 22-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks after Mark Smith scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 66-65 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 1.8.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David McCormack averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Markquis Nowell is averaging 11.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Ochai Agbaji averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Braun is shooting 48.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

