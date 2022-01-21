No. 6 Duke hosts Syracuse following Boeheim’s 25-point game

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-3, 4-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils after Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 91-78 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils are 11-1 on their home court. Duke is third in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 2.6.

The Orange are 3-4 in conference play. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

Boeheim is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Orange. Jimmy Boeheim is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.