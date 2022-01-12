CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
No. 6 Arizona faces Colorado following Mathurin’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 6:02 PM

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -15.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points in Arizona’s 95-79 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Arizona ranks fifth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado has a 9-3 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathurin is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.4 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

