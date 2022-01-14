No. 4 Auburn visits Ole Miss after Smith’s 25-point outing

Auburn Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Jabari Smith scored 25 points in Auburn’s 81-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rebels have gone 8-2 at home. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by Matthew Murrell shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 4-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 14-1 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is averaging 13.6 points for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Smith is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 42.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 9.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.