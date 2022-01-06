No. 3 Purdue looks for road win vs Penn State

No. 3 Purdue (12-2, 1-2) vs. Penn State (7-5, 2-2) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

No. 3 Purdue (12-2, 1-2) vs. Penn State (7-5, 2-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State’s last win at home against the Boilermakers came on Feb. 2, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: The Boilermakers are led by sophomores Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey. Ivey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Edey is putting up 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Nittany Lions have been anchored by Seth Lundy and John Harrar, who have combined to score 25.6 points per contest.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Pickett has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Boilermakers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has 36 assists on 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Purdue has assists on 67 of 88 field goals (76.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense has scored 85.9 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Penn State has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 231st nationally.

