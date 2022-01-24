No. 3 Arizona visits No. 9 UCLA following Juzang’s 23-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 UCLA hosts the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Johnny Juzang scored 23 points in UCLA’s 71-65 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins have gone 7-1 at home. UCLA is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Johnson averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in conference play. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.2.

The Bruins and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang is averaging 18.3 points for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Koloko is averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

