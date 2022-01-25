No. 3 Arizona visits No. 7 UCLA after Juzang’s 23-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA hosts the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Johnny Juzang scored 23 points in UCLA’s 71-65 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins are 7-1 on their home court. UCLA is seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Myles Johnson leads the Bruins with 5.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in Pac-12 play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 scoring 88.7 points per game while shooting 50.1%.

The Bruins and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juzang averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jules Bernard is shooting 38.3% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

