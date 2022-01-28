No. 3 Arizona hosts Arizona State after Jackson’s 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Marreon Jackson scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 4.7.

The Sun Devils are 2-5 against conference opponents. Arizona State allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DJ Horne is averaging 13.5 points for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

