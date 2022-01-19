No. 3 Arizona faces Stanford after Tubelis’ 32-point game

Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Azuolas Tubelis scored 32 points in Arizona’s 82-64 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Cardinal are 7-0 in home games. Stanford averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 4-0 against conference opponents. Arizona is 12-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinal and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.4 points and four assists for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 50.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

