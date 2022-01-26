No. 25 Davidson hosts VCU after Williams’ 21-point showing

VCU Rams (11-6, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (11-6, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces the No. 25 Davidson Wildcats after Vince Williams scored 21 points in VCU’s 70-54 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Davidson is second in the A-10 with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Luka Brajkovic averaging 8.7.

The Rams are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen DeLoach averaging 1.4.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 19. Brajkovic scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hyunjung Lee is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Williams is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Rams. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

