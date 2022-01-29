No. 25 Davidson faces La Salle following Brajkovic’s 23-point showing

La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -15; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Davidson hosts the La Salle Explorers after Luka Brajkovic scored 23 points in Davidson’s 70-68 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Davidson is second in college basketball shooting 41.0% from downtown, led by Drew Dibble shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Explorers are 1-6 in A-10 play. La Salle gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Wildcats and Explorers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brajkovic is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clifton Moore is shooting 55.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.