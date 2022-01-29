CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 Davidson faces…

No. 25 Davidson faces La Salle following Brajkovic’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Salle Explorers (6-11, 1-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -15; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Davidson hosts the La Salle Explorers after Luka Brajkovic scored 23 points in Davidson’s 70-68 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Davidson is second in college basketball shooting 41.0% from downtown, led by Drew Dibble shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Explorers are 1-6 in A-10 play. La Salle gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Wildcats and Explorers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brajkovic is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clifton Moore is shooting 55.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up