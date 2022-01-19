No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41 on Wednesday night.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles.

Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range. The Eagles play at Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0) on Saturday in a cross-divisional meeting between two of the league’s top teams.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

