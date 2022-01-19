CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 24 Florida Gulf…

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women win 25th straight road game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast cruise by Stetson 78-41 on Wednesday night.

Florida Gulf Coast (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) extended the NCAA’s longest road winning streak to 25 games with its 10th straight victory in the series.

Phills, who spent her first year at Wagner before playing for FGCU in 2018-19, was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, to reach her highest point total with the Eagles.

Phills scored 10 points in the first quarter, making all four of her shots, to help build a 17-11 lead. The Eagles led 32-19 at halftime behind 15 points from Phills, and FGCU started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run to maintain control.

Kendall Spray added 12 points on four 3-pointers for FGCU, which was 15 of 49 from 3-point range. The Eagles play at Jacksonville State (13-3, 4-0) on Saturday in a cross-divisional meeting between two of the league’s top teams.

Tatiana Streun scored 12 points and Kiya Turner added 10 for Stetson (8-10, 1-4).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up