No. 23 Iowa State visits Oklahoma State following Thompson’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Iowa State Cyclones (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 3-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Bryce Thompson scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 56-51 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys are 6-4 in home games. Oklahoma State is the leader in the Big 12 with 16.6 fast break points.

The Cyclones are 2-5 in conference games. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 5.9.

The Cowboys and Cyclones face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Brockington is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

