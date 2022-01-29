No. 23 Iowa State pulls way from Missouri, 67-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as No. 23 Iowa State defeated Missouri 67-50 on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage.

Brockington, Caleb Grill and Aljaz Kunc hit consecutive 3-pointers during the scoring spree, pulling Iowa State out of an early funk.

Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the second half.

Missouri began Saturday shooting 27.2% from 3-point range but hit three of its first six shots from behind the arc. Ronnie DeGray III hit the Tigers’ third 3-pointer, capping a 9-2 run that gave Missouri a 25-20 lead.

The Cyclones made just one of their first ten 3-point tries and shot 34% overall in the first half.

That didn’t prevent Iowa State from heading into halftime with an 8-0 run and 32-29 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State capped off a strong week. The Cyclones lost five of seven games, before winning three days earlier at Oklahoma State (84-81 in overtime), snapping a 24-game conference road losing streak. Missouri has now lost five of its last six games.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday, a rematch of a Jan. 11 contest won by the Jayhawks, 62-61. Missouri hosts Florida on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.