No. 22 Loyola Chicago takes on Southern Illinois in conference matchup

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Williamson and the No. 22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers host Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Ramblers have gone 8-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the MVC averaging 34.7 points in the paint. Chris Knight leads the Ramblers with 4.4.

The Salukis are 3-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 4.0.

The Ramblers and Salukis face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.8 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Domask is averaging 15.8 points and four assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.