No. 21 Xavier Musketeers host No. 17 Providence Friars

Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Providence Friars face the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers.

The Musketeers are 10-1 in home games. Xavier has a 12-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Friars are 6-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is 13-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 11.4 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

A.J. Reeves averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Watson is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

