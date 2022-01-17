No. 21 Texas takes home win streak into matchup with Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas hosts Kansas State aiming to extend its 11-game home winning streak.

The Longhorns are 11-0 in home games. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last matchup on Jan. 5. Marcus Carr scored 19 points points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Nijel Pack is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

