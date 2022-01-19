No. 21 Providence hosts Georgetown after Watson’s 22-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Providence hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Nate Watson scored 22 points in Providence’s 83-73 victory over the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Friars are 10-0 in home games. Providence is 12-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hoyas have gone 0-3 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is seventh in college basketball with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 3.1.

The Friars and Hoyas match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Reeves is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 10 points. Al Durham is shooting 34.1% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

Mohammed is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

