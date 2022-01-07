No. 21 LSU looks for home win vs No. 18 Tennessee

No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) vs. No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6…

No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) vs. No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 LSU looks for its fourth straight win over No. 18 Tennessee at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The last victory for the Volunteers at LSU was a 78-63 win on March 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The Volunteers are led by Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler. Vescovi has averaged 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Chandler has accounted for 12.3 points, five assists and two steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Tari Eason and Darius Days, who are scoring 14.5 and 14.3 points, respectively.SOLID SANTIAGO: Vescovi has connected on 35.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 52.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Volunteers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 38 assists on 82 field goals (46.3 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 55.6 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

