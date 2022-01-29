No. 20 UConn takes on DePaul for conference matchup

UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UConn Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-11, 1-8 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces No. 20 UConn in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Blue Demons are 8-4 in home games. DePaul is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 5-2 against conference opponents. UConn leads the Big East with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is scoring 19.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

R.J. Cole is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.